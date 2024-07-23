Don't believe everything you see on the internet.

A rather disgusting letter claiming Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States, had died this morning is currently making the rounds. Don't fall for it.

While the letter itself looked official by using the seal of the Office of Jimmy Carter on its header, what it said about the former president was anything but.

The letter said, in part, "During his administration, President Carter championed human rights around the world, achieved significant foreign policy accomplishments including: selling the United States out to Panama...." The list continues in that tone.

Carter, who is 99, is in his final days as confirmed by his family. His grandson, Jason Carter, said the former president is no longer awake and is "experiencing the world as best he can." These comments were made in early June.

Carter entered hospice care last year. He is set to turn 100 on October 1, which would make him the first president to celebrate a centennial.

While people may disagree with Carter's presidency, writing a hoax death letter - especially one as tone deaf as this one - is deplorable.

Unfortunately, while the internet has done a wonderful job connecting people all over the world, it has also allowed misinformation and malice to flourish.

This particular hoax seemingly started on Twitter by journalist Laura Loomer, who had shared the letter in its entirety. She has since taken it down and apologized, but by the time she realized the error, the story went viral.

With the rise of artificial intelligence, spotting misinformation has become more challenging. As always, be sure to double check your resources before sharing something that is meant to make you angry, sad, shocked, or overjoyed.

Several media outlets had reported on the letter, and have since swiftly taken down the stories.