Beware of This Police Impersonating Scam Terrifying Central New Yorkers

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to not trust calls from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Another day, another scam scaring law-abiding Central New Yorkers.

It's incredible to think there are people in this world that spend their free time conjuring new ways to take advantage of others. While some schemes are easy to spot, there are a few out there that are extremely convincing.

This year alone, New Yorkers grappled with a new streaming scam, a hiring scam targeting recent college and high school graduates, a recently revived Publisher's Clearing House scam, and a "pig butchering" romance scam that was serious enough to get New York Attorney General Letitia James involved.

The United States Post Office is still actively combatting a massive "smishing scam," where scammers claim they're unable to deliver a package and need the victim to "reconfirm" their shipping details.

Banks across New York are also dealing with scammers impersonating them and using artificial intelligence to dupe thousands into handing over their banking information.

Similar to the banking impersonation scam, Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol said criminals are now impersonating him and his fellow deputies.

Area residents claim members of the force have been calling them about "outstanding court proceedings" and needing payment. Scammers also threaten the victim with arrest if they fail to comply.

Said Sheriff Maciol:

Citizens are reminded to never provide anyone whom they cannot positively identify, over the telephone or otherwise with personal information such as your birthday, social security number, address, bank account, or credit card number (this includes any portion of the number.)

Scammers use a variety of tactics to glean sensitive information from their victims. While some try to scare their victims into compliance, others will use "too good to be true" schemes in order to put their victim into a state where it is harder to think clearly.

Should a member of the public receive such a call, it is advised you hang up immediately and dial the Sheriff's Office directly.

Stay safe and don't let the scammers win!

