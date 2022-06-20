Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial Lawyer Camille Vasquez Will Represent the Actor in Court for Assault Case

Johnny Depp will once more be teaming up with Camille Vasquez. The lawyer will represent him in an upcoming trial.

According to new documents obtained by Insider, Vasquez is named as one of Depp's attorneys in an assault case brought against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks.

Brooks was a location manager for Depp's 2018 movie, City of Lies.

Brooks filed a civil complaint against Depp, in which he alleges Depp hit him twice in the ribs and then yelled, "I'll give you $100,000 to punch me right now!" while on the set of the film.

The amount he is suing for remains undisclosed. However, it is related to 10 counts, including assault, emotional distress, wrongful termination and retaliation.

The complaint states that on April 13, 2017, Brooks informed Depp about filming limitations for the set of the movie. He alleges Depp then became irate and abused him both verbally and physically.

Brooks claims Depp's breath smelled of alcohol during the incident and that Depp's bodyguards had to restrain him from continuing his assault on Brooks. Brooks also claims he was fired from the film because he did not remain silent about the incident.

Previously, Vasquez represented Depp in his defamation case against Amber Heard. At the end of the trail, the jury found both Depp and Heard liable, but Depp was awarded the larger sum of money.

During the trial, Vasquez became a social media sensation after fans of the actor supported her. After the trial, she was promoted to partner at her law firm.