What’s the Story Behind Johnny Depp Signing at the McCartney Concert?
Just weeks after Johnny Depp won his civil lawsuit against his ex Amber Heard, the Paul McCartney concert rolled into Syracuse with Depp signing for the hearing impaired during a McCartney love song.
It made my wife and I immediately think, "What's the back story on this one?"
The song, "My Valentine," was written by McCartney for his current wife and as the song is being performed live, two giant screens showed video of Depp signing the lyrics on one screen, and actress Natalie Portman signing on the other. As the song continues, Portman takes over the signing and Depp begins strumming along to the song with his guitar.
One could conclude that even though McCartney hasn't spoken publicly about the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, the inclusion of Depp in his concert could be seen as a subtle show of support for the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who many believe did wonders to rehabilitate his career during the nasty trial.
It's possible that inclusion of Depp in the show has no significance at all, because it's been previously featured in McCartney concerts dating back as far as 2012. Back then the focus was on the fact that both Depp and Portman did a very inaccurate job at signing proficiently, according to media reports.
According to MTV, deaf music fans, including the British Deaf Association, have pointed out that at one point in the clip Depp signs the word "enemy" while attempting "valentine," and later both he and Portman make a mildly embarrassing error, signing the word "tampon" instead of the word "appear."
A spokesperson for the Association told MTV, "The sign for tampon does seem to come up from both Johnny and Natalie, which causes some confusion, especially as American and British sign languages are different."
During the trial back in May, several media outlets questioned whether McCartney was putting his support behind Depp during a concert in Seattle as fans cheered for Depp as his video appeared on the big screen. In Syracuse, the video seemed to go unnoticed and drew little or no reaction from the crowd.