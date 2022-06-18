JC Firefighters Rescue Frightened Dog from Rain-Swollen Creek

There were some scary moments for the owner of a golden retriever when the dog was unable to get out of a fast-moving creek just west of Johnson City.

The 13-year-old canine named Dalilah often goes for a swim in Little Choconut Creek with her four-year-old "sister" white golden retriever Athena.

Jennifer Gallagher, who lives nearby, says her dogs enjoy taking a dip in the usually shallow water of the creek as part of their regular walk around their neighborhood.

But the water in the creek Thursday morning was rushing and quite a bit higher than usual because of the heavy rain they fell a few hours earlier.

Gallagher called 911 shortly before 10:30 a.m. when Dalilah could not get herself out of the creek. Broome County sheriff's deputies and a trooper responded to the Main Street in Westover, just west of Riverside Drive.

Emergency responders were trying to locate Dalilah, a golden retriever, in Little Choconut Creek on June 16, 2022. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Emergency responders were trying to locate Dalilah, a golden retriever, in Little Choconut Creek on June 16, 2022. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News)

Deputies called the Johnson City Fire Department for assistance when the frightened Dalilah could not return to Gallagher.

Firefighters using rope and other gear went down to the edge of the water on the north side of Main Street. The dog went south under the bridge, so the firefighters moved their rescue operation to the other side of the street.

After several minutes, a firefighter managed to get to Delilah and bring her up to street level to be reunited with Gallagher and Athena.

Although Dalilah was shaking from her unplanned adventure, she was uninjured.

Gallagher expressed appreciation to the firefighters and the law enforcement officers who helped her dog during the predicament.

Jennifer Gallagher with her dogs Athena and Dalilah on Main Street in Westover. Photo: Bob Joseph Jennifer Gallagher with her dogs Athena and Dalilah on Main Street in Westover. (Photo: Bob Joseph)

