Jon Batiste Wins 4 Grammy Awards in Early Ceremony

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., AP Entertainment Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Batiste has already taken home four Grammy Awards, including his first ever, in what could be a big night for this year's leading nominee.

MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Joni Mitchell - Inside LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: (L-R) Honoree Joni Mitchell and Jon Batiste attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

During the show's pre-telecast ceremony Sunday, Batiste won for best American roots performance, American roots song, best music video and tied with Carlos Rafael Rivera for best song written for visual media.

His song "Freedom" in the music video category beat out several other tough competitors including Olivia Rodrigo, Little Nas X, Billie Eilish. The Grammys air live beginning at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+.

MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute to Joni Mitchell - Inside LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 01: Jon Batiste performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

