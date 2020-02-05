Judge Sets Bail Despite New Law, Then Allows For Appeal

(AP) -- A city court judge set bail in a misdemeanor case despite a new state law that eliminates cash bail for most non-violent offenses.

Cohoes City Court Judge Thomas Marcelle immediately stayed his own decision Wednesday to set bail at $100 cash.

That allowed the defendant to walk out of court while his lawyers appeal.

But the judge's bail decision effectively challenges a law already facing relentless criticism from police and prosecutors around the state.

They claim the new bail law has jeopardized public safety by releasing defendants who go on to commit new crimes.

Advocates of the law say critics are distorting its effects.