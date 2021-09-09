Kaitlyn Conley And Family Seek Justice And Truth In Upcoming Documentary On Conviction

It was a crime that captivated the Mohawk Valley that the whole world would be watching and following along with.

After two trials, Kaitlyn Conley of Sauquoit, NY was found guilty of manslaughter, a esser conviction than the initial murder charge, in the 2015 poisoning death of her boss at the time, local chiropractor Dr. Mary Yoder.

Conley worked for Mary Yoder at Chiropractic Family Care on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. Mary Yoder, 60, died suddenly on July 22, 2015. It was later determined that the cause of death was colchicine poisoning and then in June of 2016, Conley was charged with giving her a single lethal dose of the drug and causing her death.

Yoder was also the mother of Conley’s ex-boyfriend.

Mary Yoder, via Dateline NBC

Her first trial ended in a hung jury in May of 2017.

At her second trial, Oneida County Court Judge Michael Dwyer told the jury that could consider a less charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Conley was found guilty of manslaughter and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Now, supporters of Kaitlyn Conley, including Mary Yoder's sisters, are hoping the truth will come out in an upcoming documentary.

“It Couldn’t Happen Here”, created for Sundance TV by the same film company that did “Surviving Jeffrey Epstein” and “The Preppy Murder”, will air Thursday, September 16 at 10:00 PM on Sundance TV and AMC+.

The documentary is part of Sundance TV's True Crimes Series.

Small-town community member and advocate Hilarie Burton Morgan visits different small towns in an effort to shine light on the ways in which crime impacts rural communities and their justice systems.

The Facebook group #FreeKaitlynConley hopes the documentary will create public awareness of the grave injustice done to an innocent young woman by a corrupt small town justice system.

They say their deepest hope is that someone in a position of authority and power will step forward to help Katie.

Sundance TV can be found on DIRECTV channel 239, Dish Network Channel 126 and Spectrum Cable Channel 625.

