Kazakh President: Forces Can Shoot to Kill to Quell Unrest

By DASHA LITVINOVA, Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan's president has authorized security forces to shoot to kill those participating in unrest whom he called "terrorists."

His move Friday opens the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent.

The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago.

The demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel but quickly spread across the country, reflecting wider discontent with authoritarian rule.

In a televised address to the nation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev referred to those involved in the turmoil as "terrorists" and "bandits."

It is unclear how peaceful protests descended into violence.

