Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, January 7th, 2020

Tuesday, January 7th, 2019

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) previews the exciting Jeopardy! GOAT event.

- President Trump demands a quick end to the Impeachment and accuses Democrats of being involved in a "con." Rachel Sutherland (FNR) delivers her latest report on that.

- Frank Cristiano of Tony's Pizza in Washington Mills is getting back into the comedy game. Big Announement: He's bringing back Fat Katz Comedy Club

7 AM Hour

- It was a great 2019 and will surely be a crazy 2020. John Zogby reviews all the big stories and looks ahead to all the big headlines in the first week including our bubbling conflict with Iran.

- Former Assemblyman Marc Butler welcomes everyone to an indoor football tailgate party at Waterfront Grille in Herkimer to benefit the United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area. It's happening Sunday, Jan 19 during the NFL's Conference Championships.

8 AM Hour

- Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente joins us this morning to talk about funding for the skydome project and other area initiatives.

- Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol highlights several eye-opening stories of criminal suspects who've been released from custody allegedly after conducting serious crimes, including bank robbery. He says its proof New York's new bail reform laws are failing the public.