Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to deliver a report on how the Feds are allowing the use of opioid funds to stem meth and cocaine surge.

7 AM Hour

- Wendy Goetz is the Executive Director of the Utica Rescue Mission and she gives a preview of their upcoming calendar of events - including their annual 'Walk A Mile in My Shoes'.

- Derek Jeter was one vote short of being the second player to unanimously inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Craig Muder works at the Hall in Cooperstown and he talks to us about what impact this year's induction will be.

- It's always a good time when Joe Hobika is in studio. We're hopefully going to give away his money before we chat with him about a few things, including steroid-tainted players in the Hall of Fame and NYS's new bail reform laws.

8 AM Hour

- Madison County is looking for people to become Foster Parents and the best part is you don't need to be parent already to do it. Madison County officials are here this morning to discuss what it means to take on this role.

- Ryan Nobles is a Washington Correspondent with CNN. It's been a crazy start to the Impeachment Trial of President Trump and he delivers a report from the Capitol. Plus, a personal story that touches on the importance of parenting and family.

- Governor Andrew Cuomo released his 2020 State Budget proposal and it totals $178 Billion. Senator Joe Griffo calls in to give his analysis of it and what he believes needs to be improved on.