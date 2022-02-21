What is a Monarchy?

According to Britannia.com, a monarchy is a political system based upon the undivided sovereignty or rule of a single person.

The term applies to states in which supreme authority is vested in the monarch, an individual ruler who functions as the head of state and who achieves his or her position through heredity.

Did you know that there are 43 sovereign states in the world with a monarch as head of state?

Here are the Top 11 Monarchies in the world.

Andorra

Andorra is a sovereign landlocked microstate on the Iberian Peninsula It’s headed by two co-princes: the President of France and the Bishop of Urgell. Its capital and largest city is Andorra la Vella.

Belgium

Belgium, officially the Kingdom of Belgium, is a country in Western Europe. Belgium is a sovereign state and a federal constitutional monarchy with a parliamentary system.

Denmark

Denmark is a Nordic country in Northern Europe. It’s most populous and politically central constituent of the Kingdom of Denmark.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is located in the Alps, between Austria and Switzerland. It’s one of the world's two doubly landlocked countries – countries wholly surrounded by other landlocked countries, the other is Uzbekistan.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg is a landlocked country in Western Europe, bordered by Belgium to the west and north, Germany to the east and France to the south.

Monaco

Monaco, officially the Principality of Monaco, is a sovereign city-state and micro-state on the French Riviera. Its official language is French.

Netherlands

The Netherlands, informally know as Holland, is a country located in Western Europe with overseas territories in the Caribbean. It’s the largest of four constituent countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Norway

Norway, officially the Kingdom of Norway,[is a Nordic Country in Northern Europe. The mainland territory makes up the western and northernmost portion of the Scandinavian Peninsula.

Spain

Spain, also known as the Kingdom of Spain official, is a country in southwestern Europe, with parts of territory in the Atlantic Ocean and across the Mediterranean Sea.

Sweden

Sweden is the largest country in Northern Europe. It borders Norway to the West and north, Finland to the east and is connected to Denmark in the southwest by a bridge-tunnel across the Oresund Strait.

United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has the world's fifth largest economy by gross domestic products. The monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has reigned since 1952.

Here are the leaders of the world's Top 11 Monarchies:

