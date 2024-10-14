Local Author Releases Book About Good Times Growing Up in Central New York

Many people talk about "The Old Times" or "The Good Old Days." In Vincent Palmieri's newly released book, he gives detailed stories about his time growing up in Frankfort, NY. The book titled, "The King of Orchard Street," dives into his childhood and what made it such an impactful and amazing time in his life.

The description inscribed on the back of the book perfectly describes this book. It reads,

The King of Orchard Street is a tale told by six men, including the author, over three generations and across the decades of the 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s. Their stories recreate a world that was bound by a simple yet profound code of family, respect, cooperation, contentment, and acceptance for all. Due to the passing of time, these six men's lives all intersected to varying degrees, but the daily living experience for each of them over thirty-plus years never varied. The ageless principles etched into the King of Orchard Street are more germane to this tumultuous planet than ever before. A small uncomplicated set of values that can be practiced every day by everyone may lead to a world where problems massive and minimal can be reduced, then vanquished.

Palmieri joined First News with Keeler in the Morning Monday to discuss his inspiration for the book and talk about what made growing up in the Mohawk Valley so valuable in his life. He and his friend, Johnny Kipper, reflected on the Italian feasts for the neighborhood kids and the fun that was had in the streets until the street lights came on.

You can get the book wherever books are sold, but you can find the book listed on Amazon as well.

You can see the interview with Vincent and Johnny below.

