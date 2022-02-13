Kupp Caps Triple Crown Season with Super Bowl MVP

By JOSH DUBOW, AP Pro Football Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp was helpless when the Los Angeles Rams went to the Super Bowl three years ago, only able to watch after tearing a knee ligament earlier in the season.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates followong Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Kupp nearly did it all on the final drive of the Rams' return trip to the title game, capping off his Triple Crown receiving season in fitting fashion with a Super Bowl MVP award.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Owner of the Los Angeles Rams Stan Kroenke holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

Kupp beat Eli Apple for the back-shoulder 1-yard touchdown catch with 1:25 remaining to give the Rams their first Super Bowl title ever in Los Angeles with a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) loading...

