Central New York Association Unanimously Votes to Rename Historic Park
A popular park in Utica will be going by a new name and will pay tribute to a different historical figure.
Those who used to frequent Liberty Bell Park in South Utica have noticed the area undergoing wonderful changes over the past several years.
A beautiful mural was painted on a nearby wall, the fountains were restored to their former glory, abundant greenery was planted, and benches were strategically place to allow visitors a chance to relax and reflect.
The park has underwent drastic improvements, but one of the biggest changes was the removal of the replica of the Liberty Bell and the named structure that once held it.
The South Utica Neighborhood Association announced Monday that they were considering another drastic change to the park - a new name.
The Association said it would vote this week on renaming Liberty Bell Park to Lafayette Square, in honor of the historical figure General Marquis de Lafayette.
"This proposed change not only honors the historical significance of General Marquis de Lafayette, who visited Utica on June 25, 1825, but also aligns with the upcoming bicentennial celebration of his contributions to the American Revolution," the association explained.
They also said it would make sense because the park is technically on Lafayette Street.
Then the vote came on Wednesday, September 4, during a council meeting. The Association voted unanimously on the name change.
It is unknown when the name change will be made official. At this time, the Liberty Bell has not been re-installed in the park and it is unclear if it will return or be featured at a new location in the city.
Those wishing to check out the wonderfully revamped park can do so by turning onto Genesee Street from North Genesee St or Oriskany Street and looking ahead to Lafayette Street, which runs alongside DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Utica.
"Roadtrip!" 10 Must See Items For Your Next Visit to Utica!
Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio
You Need To Try These Classic Smash Burgers In Utica
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
Utica Zoo Through the Years
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams