These 3 Pumpkin Patches Are New York’s Favorite

Looking to experience the best pumpkin patches New York has to offer? You're in luck!

A new, statewide roundup looked into all the pumpkin patches operating within the Empire State to determine which attract the most people and positive reviews.

The survey comes courtesy of FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, who surveyed 3,000 families about where they love to get their pumpkins from most.

When it came to New York's pumpkin patch preferences, these 3 reigned supreme.

3. Elwood Pumpkin Farm

Coming in as the third most popular patch was Elwood Pumpkin Farm, located in Huntington on the Long Island portion of the state.

While it may be a haul for Central New Yorkers to drive, apparently it's worth the journey.

The farm welcomes visitors daily, and the best part is, admission is free! Choose from a wide variety of pumpkins, ranging from big and small to unique white pumpkins and ones with charming faces carved into them. At Elwood Pumpkin Farm, the pumpkins are picked right off the vine, ensuring their freshness. While you're there, don't miss out on the additional activities like hayrides, a challenging corn maze, and a chance to meet some friendly animals in the petting zoo.

Essentially, it appears heading to Elwood Pumpkin Farm opens up a day-long adventure for you and your children to create life-long memories.

It's also dog friendly!

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

A journey to Yorktown Heights will bring you to the state's second-most beloved pumpkin patch: Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm.

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm kick off their pick-your-own pumpkin season on September 30, and continue the festivities throughout October. The farm opens its gates to visitors from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM, welcoming everyone except on Tuesdays when they are closed. Best of all, there's no admission fee to enjoy the seasonal fun. When it comes to picking your perfect pumpkin, the farm offers a range of options. If you prefer the convenience of pre-picked pumpkins, you can find them at the farm market. Wilkens Farm promises even more excitement with a corn maze, hayrides, apple picking, cider donuts, and the chance to mingle with their friendly farm animals.

Again, it seems this place is worth the journey because it also provides enough activities to make a full day trip out of it.

Based on reviews, it's prudent to get there early in the morning, otherwise you'll be waiting to just find a parking spot!

1. Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard

You'll find New York's #1 pumpkin patch in North Salem, which offers an eclectic variety of activities and foods.

Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard, nestled in the picturesque North Salem welcomes pumpkin enthusiasts to its lush fields starting September 16th. Weather permitting, this annual autumn extravaganza unveils a cornucopia of plump, vibrant pumpkins ripe for the picking. Operating daily from 9am to 6pm, the farm beckons families and friends alike to partake in this cherished tradition. But pumpkin picking is just the tip of the fall-inspired iceberg at Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard. Amidst the rustling leaves and crisp air, visitors can also savor the joys of apple picking, As the farm's bounty stretches far beyond the pumpkin patch, this autumn, North Salem becomes the ultimate destination for an unforgettable season of fun and festivities.

Reviews from visitors say the grounds are manageable to walk on, but hauling a stroller can become tiring.

People also raved about their breakfast sandwiches and warned some menu items are so popular, they run out of food.

However, it should be noted you do have to pay admission to enter the grounds.

Where Are Central NY's Best Pumpkin Patches?

While there are no defacto ratings to base this list on, I will be happy to put down some suggestions that have come my way.

Tim's Pumpkin Patch in Marietta, which offers gorgeous pumpkins that come in unique colors and size - as well as tasty treats to tantalize your tastebuds.

Brightwaters Farms has a location in Utica, and visiting helps this business support its mission to employ citizens with special needs, as well as local veterans and refugees.

Cicero "Pumkin" Patch, located in the heart of Central NY, this place stands out for its deliberate misspelling of pumpkin. This place offers a lot of different varietals as well as plenty of fall decorations like corn stalks and multi-colored corn.

Critz Farms and Critz Farms Brewing & Cider Co offers a huge selection of pumpkins from its patch in Cazenovia. Admission is free!



Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch located in Cooperstown is ready to celebrate all things fall with an abundance of gourds... and ghouls with its haunted corn maze!

Pumpkin Head Farms, located in the mucklands of Rome, sells pumpkins for $3. What a bargain! The reason behind that price is because these 4th generation farmers want to teach their kids the value of hard work and building a strong bond with their community.

Where will you be getting your pumpkins from this year?

