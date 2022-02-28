Cool Ice Castles Melting in Warm Lake George Weather, Closes for Season
The coolest winter walk-through in Upstate New York has closed for the season thanks to Mother Nature.
It was a late start and an early end to the magical ice castles that came to the Empire State for the first time. The winter attraction at Festival Commons in Lake George, which drew visitors from all over, didn't open until January 23 thanks to a long stretch of warm winter weather in December. Another run of above-normal temperatures has put an end to the popular event. "Weather conditions will require the closure of the structure for the winter," officials in Warren County announced.
Anyone who purchased tickets for the remaining days will be given refunds.
Don't worry! The Ice Castles will be back. "We are already looking forward to next winter."
December Set Up
Set up on the Ice Castles began in December with the water lines being laid down first. Once the water lines were in, the ice-making began.
Icicles Take Shape
Once Mother Nature finally started to cooperate, bringing colder temperatures to the region in January, the icicles started to form.
What Ice Castles Looked Like When Built
By day, the frozen fortress glimmered a natural glacial blue. By night, color-changing lights embedded inside the ice twinkle and dance to whimsical music.
Crawl Tunnels
Guests squeezed through passageways large enough for children and adults who are adventurous enough to crawl.
Ice Maze
There were plenty of ice tunnels to get lost in.
Ice Caverns
Icy caverns and archways of massive icicles dangling overhead like a winter chandelier provided lots of cool space to get lost in.
Ice Slides
Ice slides provided lots of winter sliding fun.
Arctic Alcove
A VIP experience in a private alcove within the castle, perfect for proposals or other special occasions.
Keep up to date on next year's Ice Castles in Lake George at Icecastles.com/newyork.