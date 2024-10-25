Utica Mayor Mike Galime says reports of the city's Christmas on Main Street cancellation were untrue.

Mayor Galime has reached out to WIBX to issue a correction regarding a report that the classic holiday event would not go ahead this year.

A statement was provided on the City of Utica's Facebook page about the incident. The mayor explained "one of the organizers of Christmas on Main St illegitimately utilized official City of Utica social and professional media" to say the event was cancelled.

Prior to this notice, as with many other historical events within the City, this Administration was planning no changes as to how it would support Christmas on Main St, a tradition in Utica.

Mayor Galime furthered that he, nor did the city, cancel the event. He wrote, "The City was not approached for any assistance to fill gaps in the event, nor was the city notified that the event was to be canceled prior to its abrupt cancelation."

The city is working with event organizers to "to see if the gaps the event organizers could not resolve can be filled if the event is to be reorganized."

This report will be updated should more information come to light.

Original Story Below:

The holidays will be a little dimmer in the Mohawk Valley.

A beloved tradition that has long served as the official kickoff of the Christmas season has been abruptly cancelled.

jozzeppe from Getty Images jozzeppe from Getty Images loading...

Santa and his elves have been notified to stop preparing for Utica's famous Christmas on Main Street. The annual celebration will not go ahead as planned.

The holiday event that takes over historic Baggs Square and Union Station, was set to celebrate its 36th year next month.

While the community will be understandably disappointed that the event will not go forward, it appears this cancellation was unavoidable.

Christmas Markets Open In Germany Sean Gallup/Getty Images loading...

WKTV reports that several "key volunteers" will not be able to attend this year due to health reasons, so the event had to be postponed.

Out of respect for those who have worked tirelessly to bring joy to the community for many years, information that may identify the affected individuals or their illnesses will not be reported.

This report will be updated as more information is made available

This isn't the first time Christmas on Main Street was cancelled. The popular event was twice postponed due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The holiday event delighted families, couples, and persons of all ages with live music, entertainment, and sing-alongs.

In addition, previous events held petting zoos and balloon animal demonstrations - in addition to food trucks, local vendors, and rides.

Christmas Markets Open Across Germany Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images loading...

Of course, the main event was a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

While the pair will be unable to head to Union Station this year to hear what you want for Christmas, don't fret! There will be plenty of other opportunities to meet them at other holiday events.

Check out some other festive events that'll make you feel like Christmas.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Also, for adults looking to make some special holiday memories, we got you!

12 Christmas Get-Away Ideas for Mom and Dad Only! No kids allowed? We love them, but sometime the parents need some time for themselves. Take a look at some upstate New York date ideas, and enjoy some quality time with your spouse! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio