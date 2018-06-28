Lawmakers Tout Investment In Fight Against Lyme Disease
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state will set aside a record $1 million to boost efforts to fight Lyme disease.
Lawmakers are touting the investment as a major victory in the battle with the tick-borne disease. The state Senate's Republican leaders say the money will go toward research, education and prevention. They credit the investment to a special Senate task force set up to investigate ways the state can prevent new infections while also spurring new treatments.
The investment was one of several items related to Lyme disease passed in this year's legislative session, which ended last week.