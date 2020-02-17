Lawmakers Want Regional Census Office In Oneida County

Local lawmakers have sent a letter to the U.S Census Bureau advocating for the establishment of a regional office in Oneida County.

Senator Joe Griffo, Assembly members Brian Miller and Marianne Buttenschon and County Executive Anthony Picente say a field office in Utica would help ensure that all the region’s residents, including it refugee population, are counted.

It is our belief that it would be in the Census Bureau’s best interest to establish a regional field office in Oneida County, which is centrally located and equidistant to several larger cities in the region,” Griffo, Miller, Buttenschon and Picente wrote.

Senators Charles Schumer and Kristen Gillibrand and Congressman Anthony Brindisi have sent a similar letter to the Census Bureau.

A census field office was located at the former Doyle Hardware Building in Utica in 2010.