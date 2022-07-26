Can You Make A Legal Left Turn On Red In New York?

There are so many rules to the road in New York and if you are like me you haven't taken the road test in a long time.

I remember when I was young and studying for a road test, I knew that you could make a right on red when the traffic was clear and you couldn't make a left on red. You would have to wait until the light changes to green.

Well apparently I was wrong. According to New York State laws, you can make a left on red when the circumstances are right.

According to the New York State DMV's website, there is a way you can make a left on red here in New York.

You can make a left turn at a steady red light when you turn from a one-way road into another one-way road after you come to a full stop and yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic and pedestrians.

So next time you are driving on the roads in New York and come to a red light, sure you can make a right on red when the coast is clear and there is no traffic coming. Now you know that you don't have to wait for the light to change to green to make a left if you are heading onto a one-way street.

Of course, there are not a ton of one-way streets in New York so most times when you are waiting to make a left on red, you might just want to wait for the light to change to green.

