Legendary Chevy Chase Coming To Utica For One Rare Night

Get ready for Christmas laughter with the legendary Chevy Chase at the Stanley Theater in Utica.

On Monday December 13th, Chase will be at the Stanley for a screening of Christmas Vacation, along with an audience question and answer following the movie.

After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue

with actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold in the film) sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs.

Tickets, starting at $37.50, go on-sale October 29th at 10:00AM and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at the theatre’s Box Office. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show meet-and-greet with Chevy are available.

VIP ticket holders will be required to wear a mask at all times and may be required to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test. All VIP ticket holders will be emailed with final VIP details and patron requirements at least 2 weeks prior to the event.

“Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend,” event organizers said.

2021 celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the Christmas Classic. Released in 1989, “Christmas Vacation” also stars Beverly D’Angelo, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki, Doris Roberts and Randy Quaid. It’s the third movie in the series of National Lampoon’s “Vacation” films which include “Vacation” and “European Vacation.”

Chevy Chase An original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. You'll be able to see him right here in Central New York on December 13th.

