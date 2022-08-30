You May Be Right- Billy Joel Tribute Show Returning To Upstate New York

If you love the sound of Billy Joel, you won't have to travel to far from Central New York to enjoy it. A Billy Joel tribute show is returning to Upstate New York.

The sounds of Billy Joel come to life at the Stanley Theatre in Utica on Friday November 4th at 7PM. Rick Zuccaro, aka Ricki Zee, will bring the hits of Billy Joel to life with his all-star band complete with piano, drums, guitar, bass, harmonica, trumpet and saxophone.

The all-star lineup of musicians from Upstate New York include Rick Zuccaro on keyboards/piano/vocals, Lenny Milano on drums, Mark Bolos on guitar/vocals, Mike Galime on saxophone, Greeley Ford on bass, Scott Ruthledge on trumpet/vocals, Julia Scranton backing vocals and Ron Zuccaro on

Tickets go on sale on August 31st at 10:00AM. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or by calling The Stanley Theatre Box Office at 315-724-4000. The event is general admission with tickets being $45.50.

“Music has been such an integral part of my life that I feel compelled to do everything I can to encourage children to take an interest in learning to play an instrument,” Zuccaro said. “Our school systems have to focus on important subjects like Math and English, but I would like to bring an awareness that Math and English are extremely prevalent in music theory and composition, throughout every musical style. There is a direct mathematical correlation between all the musical notes, as well as vocabulary skills, creative writing, and freedom of expression that is achieved through learning, performing and writing music.”

For those that don't know, Zucarro began his lifelong career in music at the age of nine and has recorded and performed professionally with accomplished musicians throughout New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Zuccaro has played at The Stanley Theatre in the past, both as a headliner and as an opening act, notably for Michael McDonald and Melissa Manchester. Zuccaro has written over 150 songs and has released his musical portfolio aptly titled “Songs of a Lifetime.”

This will be one show you won't want to miss coming up on Friday November 4th at 7PM.

