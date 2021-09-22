A legendary rock star decided to play a round of golf at a course in Little Falls prior to his big show at The Stanley Theater in Utica.

Alice Cooper who rocked the stage Wednesday decided to play a round at the Mohawk Valley County Club, or MV Golf & Event Center as it is now known. Cooper has a friendship with Herkimer native and Guiness World Record holder Scott Flansburg who is also known as the Human Calculator.

Cooper was also joined for the round by longtime band members Ryan Roxie and Chuck Garric. There is no word on how well they did, but from the looks of things and past reports from Flansburg on his game he did pretty good. Not only did he stop at the golf course in Little Falls, Cooper was also spotted with his wife in Target in New Hartford doing a little shopping.

Reports on how the show went are pretty good as fans were excited to see Alice for the first time in Utica since he performed at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in December of 1986. It's always great when musicians and celebrities get a feel for what Central New York has to offer and it seems like it was a pretty good day to be on the course, despite a few light rain showers.

At 73-years-old Alice is still rocking and recently released new music with a ton of record sales. He is a true legend and we were happy to welcome him to Central New York. Hopefully, it will not be his last visit.

Photo Courtesy of MV Golf & Event Center

Photo Courtest of Scott Flansburg

Photo Courtest of Scott Flansburg

Photo Courtest of Scott Flansburg

Photo Courtest of Scott Flansburg

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.

This Whitesboro, NY Golf Course Is For Sale And Is A Hole In One If You're An Avid Golfer For a cool $1.3 Million, this golf course could be your domain. With 18 holes and plenty of space, take a look at the picturesque scenery and image hitting under par here at what could be your very own course.