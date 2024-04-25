National Drug Take Back Day 2024: Where to Safely Dispose Your Prescriptions in CNY
Central New York continues its fight against medications from falling into the wrong hands and will host a massive community event this weekend.
Saturday, April 27, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and numerous places will open up to let CNY residents drop off their unwanted and expired medications.
While this national drive is meant to prevent people taking medicine that isn't intended for them, officials say studies have found flushing prescriptions down the toilet can harm the environment.
The event will run between 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at locations like police stations or other collection sites.
It is important to note that these locations will not accept things such as syringes, liquids or needles.
Here's all the CNY locations around the Utica-Rome Metro Area that'll be taking back prescriptions.
Barneveld
- Trenton Municipal Building at 8520 Old Poland Rd
Camden
- Camden Police Department at 30 Fayette St
Chittenango
- Medicine Shoppe #2004 at 1315 W Genesee St
Clark Mills
- Kirkland Police Department at 2 New St
Cooperstown
- The Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital at One Atwell Road
Hamilton
- Community Memorial Hospital at 150 Broad Street
Herkimer
- Herkimer County Sheriff's Office at 320 N Main St #2900
- Herkimer Police Department at 120 Green Street
Ilion
- Ilion Police Department at 55 First St
- The Medicine Shoppe at 10 Central Ave
Little Falls
- Little Falls Police Department at 659 E Main St
New Hartford
- Stanwood Pharmacy at 18 Kellogg Rd
Oneida
- New York State Police Troop D Oneida at 109 Main Street
Oriskany
- Oneida County Sheriff's Department at 6065 Judd Rd
- Oriskany Police Department at 708 Utica St
Rome
- Rome Police Department at 301 N James St
- RMH Retail Pharmacy at 1500 N James St
- Walgreens at 201 S James St
Sherrill
- Sherrill Police Department at 373 Sherrill St
Utica
- Utica Police Department at 413 Oriskany St W
- Garro Drugs at 704 Bleecker St
- Center for Family Life and Recovery at 321 Main St (Drive-through event)
Vernon
- U and I Pharmacy at 5236 W Seneca St
Wampsville
- Madison County Department of Social Services at 133 North Court Street
- Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles at 138 North Court St
Waterville
- Waterville Municipal Hall at 122 Barton Ave W
If you were unable to find a location closest to you, check out the interactive MAP that provides a full list of locations that are participating in National Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
If you or someone you know is abusing prescription drugs, help is available by calling SAMHSA's National Helpline at 800-662-4357 (HELP). The line is free to call 24-hours a day, 365-days a year. It is also completely confidential and helps connects those to support groups, community organizations, and local treatment facilities.
Those not waning to call can also text their zip code to 435748 (HELP4U) to access their online treatment locator.
These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths
10th Annual Mental Health Awareness Fair and Flash Mob
Gallery Credit: Ed Nice
Feeling The Heat? These Should Help Keep Cool
Gallery Credit: Smitty