Let The Kids Run Wild and Have Fun at the Utica Zoo’s New Playground

Many head on over to the Utica Zoo for the sights and the sounds of the wild. Now, you can let the kids get out all their energy with the newest addition to the property - a playground!

Known as one of Central New York's places you need to visit at least once, the zoo took to their Facebook to show the newest addition to their property.

It's all thanks to the generous donation from the Edwin J. Wadas Foundation that the Utica Zoo was able to install new playground geared towards 5 to 12-year-olds.

The Utica Zoo is open 7 days-a-week from 10AM to 4:30PM.

Here's the cost of admission:

Child 1 & Under Free Child 2 to 12 $5.00 Adult 13 to 61 $8.00 Senior 62+, Military, College w/ID $6.75

What else is new at the Zoo?

The New York Power Authority's NY Energy Zone in Utica just opened their interactive museum at 35 Utica Zoo Way and is focused on the past, present and future of energy in New York State. The hands on experience will not only be fun and educational for the kids, but their parents will want to take a turn too. And best of all, it's admission free. How cool!

The facility will be open for small, guided tours on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tours last approximately one hour and is jampacked with entertaining exhibits and displays designed to teach visitors about energy and electricity in New York. Here are some of the unique experiences:

You can make tour reservations online, call 315-792-8720 or email EnergyZone@nypa.gov.

