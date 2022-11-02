A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York.

​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.

The new playground equipment will be installed soon but the colorful rubber surface will not go in until the spring when the playground will be open for use.

Credit - Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri via Facebook Credit - Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri via Facebook loading...

Recreation Destination

​Several of the recent improvements to local parks have been geared toward TR Proctor and FT Proctor Parks to make a destination recreation area.

“The City of Utica has the third largest park system in New York State and our goal is to be the best park system in the entire state. With our recent investments, including this beautiful play area, Utica will be more fun, more sustainable, and more enjoyable for people from all over," Utica Mayor Robert M. Palmieri said.

Park Improvements

• A new dog park at the east end of the park

• A new skatepark at TR Proctor Park

• A splashpad that will go next to the new playground

• A new parking lot adjacent to Buckley Pool

• A pavilion with restrooms at FT Proctor Park

• New, wide, accessible sidewalks along Culver Ave

