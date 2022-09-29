An Oneida County man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop.

At approximately 2:22am on Thursday, September 29, 2022 on the 500 block of West Thomas Street in Rome, New York officers stopped the driver of a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with a registration reported to have been suspended.

Police identified the driver as 29-year-old Howard R. Smith of Rome.

Handgun-Photo-Credit-Rome-Police-Department-September-2022 Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (September 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the Rome Police Department, Smith's driving privileges had been suspended. "During the traffic stop," police say, "officers located a loaded handgun and approximately 15.4 grams of cocaine. Further investigation found that the handgun was stolen."

In addition to vehicle and traffic citations, Smith now faces the following charges:

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Third Degree, Suspended Registration

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (Class D felony)

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class E felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class B felony)

Smith is being held at the Oneida County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, $100,000 partially secured bond, or $50,000 insurance company bond. He is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

Howard-R-Smith-Photo-Credit-Rome-Police-Department-September-2022 Howard R. Smith Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (September 2022) loading...

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

