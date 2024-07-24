Troopers Arrest Upstate NY Woman on Drug Charges

New York State Police conducted a raid in rural Herkimer County on Wednesday which resulted in the arrest of a Salisbury woman on drug charges.

Troopers say, the New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and uniform members executed a search warrant at 866 Emmonsburg Road in the Town of Salisbury, in Herkimer County.

Police say as a result of the search warrant, 39-year-old Carrie L. Lamphere, of Salisbury, NY, was charged with the following:

•Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree (intent to sell), class "B" felony

•(2) counts Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree, class "A" misdemeanor

Troopers say, the defendant was arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court, where she was committed to the Herkimer County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

The New York State Police Troop D Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team previously executed a search warrant on the defendant at the same residence back on June 13, 2024. At that time, the defendant was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd (possessing a narcotic drug with a weight greater than ½ ounce), and two counts each of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree. She was previously arraigned on these charges in Herkimer County Court, where she was released on her own recognizance.

If anyone knows any additional information in regards to Lamphere, contact police or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.



Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Lamphere, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

