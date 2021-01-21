Local Company Donates Over $5,000 And Products To Local Charities

The generosity of people and businesses in the Mohawk Valley should surprise nobody, especially during a time of crisis. The COVID-19 Pandemic has been the perfect illustration of that generosity.

A company in Rome has announced they've donated over $5,000 in product to local charities who serve those who are in need, especially Food Banks. Sovena USA out of Rome, New York is one of the largest olive oil companies in the country. Managing Director of Sovena USA Enrique Escudero says, "We considered our company to be fortunate during a difficult year, and it was very important to us to give back to our community." He added, "We chose several local charities that mean a lot to us, and to this community. We are so thankful for all that these organizations do."

Even though the company is located in Rome, that did not restrict the geographic locations of the charities they chose to support. Sovena donated their products to the Utica Rescue Mission, The Rescue Mission of Rome, Feed Our Vets and Karing Kitchen in Oneida. Sovena officials highlighted the important work that each of those organizations do and services they provide.

The donations happened over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season in the form 300 bottles of olive oil and cash donations. The product obviously came from their facility and the monetary donations came from employees who contributed to the cause. Sovena of Rome has a global presence, doing business in over 70 countries. Their on-site quality control lab in Rome helped make it the first olive oil plant in the world to obtain Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 certification.