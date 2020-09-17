Local Lawmakers Ask Amazon And Walmart ‘What About Rome?’

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente are asking Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to consider Rome as a future drone testing site.

Amazon and Walmart recently received approval from the FAA to establish drone fleets for unmanned package deliveries.

Rome is home to the New York State Unmanned Aerial System Test Site.

Brindisi and Picente are inviting Bezos and McMillon to tour the UAS test site at Griffiss International Airport to see the capabilities of the site.

Amazon and Walmart say widespread drone delivery is still several years away but began testing drones for delivery earlier this month.

“We believe the NYS UAS Test Site, Griffiss International Airport, and their elite personnel would afford unique capabilities to Amazon/Walmart as you continue to develop the company’s drone capabilities and work to ensure they are able to safely integrate into the national airspace,” wrote Brindisi and Picente.