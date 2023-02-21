Local Soccer Coach Drowns in Florida, Trying to Save His Kids

A local high school soccer coach from Oneida has drowned in the ocean at a beach in Melbourne, Florida, while on vacation with his family.

48-year-old Dale McCormick died on Sunday afternoon as he was trying to rescue his two daughters who were caught by an ocean undercurrent. McCormick attempted to reach his daughters but was actually caught by the current and taken under water, according to media reports. McCormick was later pulled from the water by rescuers but could not be revived. His two daughters were able to get out of the water safely.

The GoFundMe page describes the tragedy.

You never expect a routine family vacation to take a tragic turn until one day, it does...On the afternoon of February 19th our community lost someone more than just a member. News was received that our vibrant, full of life, carefree coach and friend, Dale McCormick, only 48 years young had his life cut short in a tragic drowning incident while vacationing with his family in Florida. Many hearts are broken and he leaves behind his wife, their two children, family, friends and a community that he has impacted in several ways over the course of many years.

The GoFundMe page describes McCormick as a family man who loved to play and coach soccer.

Get our free mobile app

He grew up playing soccer through his younger years and into college where he excelled at the sport. As he got older, he had to find an outlet for his passion and that is when he got involved with our local AYSO program. One of his proudest moments was in 2019, when he helped to lead both a boys and a girls team to compete at the AYSO National Games in Hawaii.

The GoFundMe goal is set at $40,000 which will be used to help the family with expenses.

Click here to donate.

Remembering Fallen Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy Kurt Wyman A Remembrance Ceremony was held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Kurt B Wyman Law Enforcement Building in Oriskany. The Oneida County Sheriff's Deputy was killed in the line of duty 11 years ago.

WIBX Radiothon Heart Run and Walk 2022! America’s Greatest Heart Run and Walk Weekend is here! The WIBX Heart Radiothon is taking place May 6 from 6 AM-6 PM and May 7 from 7 AM-1 PM.

You can make your donation by calling 866-716-9429

After being held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s run and walk will be taking place as an in-person event at a new location.

The Heart Run and Walk will be held on Saturday, May 7 at Accelerate Sports on Judd Road in Whitestown.