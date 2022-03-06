Mexico Suspends League Soccer Matches after Massive Brawl

QUERETARO, MEXICO - MARCH 05: A family runs through the field after fans started a fight during the 9th round match between Queretaro and Atlas as part of the Torneo Grita Mexico C22 Liga MX at La Corregidora Stadium on March 05, 2022 in Queretaro, Mexico. The match was suspended on the 60th minute due to violent fights between fans resulting in many injured. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's top-division soccer league has suspended all matches scheduled for Sunday after a massive brawl among fans.
Saturday's match between the host Queretaro and Atlas from Guadalajara _ the reigning league champion _ was suspended in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands.
Queretaro Gov. Mauricio Kuri said Sunday that 23 men remain hospitalized.
Ten were in serious condition, and three of the injured were in critical condition with very severe injuries. They may have been the men who were seen unconscious on the ground in videos posted on social media.
