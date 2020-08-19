Local Writer is First On Window Cam, Writes About COVID

There's a new segment on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, in-studio guests are not allowed into the Townsquare Media radio studios and hat includes WIBX's Keeler Show. On Tuesday, Keeler decide dot become creative and allow guests to enter the radio studio's back lot and come up to the studio window to conduct their interview via webcam.

Local writer Ron Klopfenstein's latest column in the Clinton Record discusses what effects COVOID-19 has had on local victims. Klopfenstein interviews six local residents who have contracted the virus and severely suffered from its effects.

Klopfenstein Said he's also interested in people who've had none or mild symptoms from COVID-19. He said he wants to give a realistic account of what it's like to love through the coronavirus.

You can read Klopfenstein's column here.

Watch the interview on Keeler here.