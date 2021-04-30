Look At The Pic Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane Sent To A Fan

Every now and again everyone has something really cool happen and that is exactly what happened to Paul Cummings from Honeye, New York (kind of by Rochester).

You may not know who Paul Cummings is, but you may already know his work. He is the owner of the Charred Flag Factory. He makes these beautiful wood projects out wood. He chars the wood and you will see almost always an American flag in the background and then, in the foreground, you will see whatever the theme of the piece is: it could be a sports team, a certain band, anything really. They are really cool to give as a gift.

Paul made one for Buffalo Bills General Manger, Brandon Beane after the Bills won the AFC East division for the first time in 25 years. He received a picture from Beane having it hung up on a wall with Beane in the picture. More impressively, Beane sent the picture yesterday on NFL DRAFT DAY, a crazy important and busy day for Beane and company.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Greg Rousseau, a pass rusher from Miami University in the 30th pick of the draft. IRONICALLY, his mom actually lived in Buffalo in the late 90s and his brother was born right here in Western New York. There is always a Buffalo connection they say, right?

Take a look at the picture below from Beane. But, then also look at the picture below that of a piece of art that Cummings and Buffalo Bill Harrison Phillips worked on together for Jim Kelly. Harrison got to present it to Jim.

If you want to contact Paul to do a piece for you or maybe for a gift, you can contact him here.

