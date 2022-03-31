Look At This Hunter&#8217;s Paradise Up For Sale In Upstate New York

Look At This Hunter’s Paradise Up For Sale In Upstate New York

If a hunter or outdoorsman could dream up the perfect place to wake up in every morning, this would be it.

Whitetail Properties is listing a property with the perfect mixture of both deer and tree management anyone could ask for. The 80 acre property is located outside of Medina, New York at just under $800,000.

There are hunting stands scattered across the property, allowing a view of deer at a variety of angles. The deer have never been hunted with a gun, only by bow and arrow. The only time vehicles have been used on the property are for retrieving deer on the UTV or mowing the groomed paths.

The property is also listed as a "timber" farm. There are around 5,000 hardwood trees between the ages of 22 and 30 years old on the land. Arborists estimate they will bring in a value of over $200,000 in the next decade.

Along with assortment of apple, black walnut, and white oak trees... the property also hosts four ponds. Two of them have a mowed path with a picnic area. Another is freshly stocked with largemouth bass and blue gills, fitted with a covered dock to fish from.

Oh yeah... AND there's a house! The 900 square foot lodge was built in 2012 and is completely maintenance free. The entire home is insulated, including the large concrete basement, perfect for entertaining or weightlifting in your free time.

Tour the property for yourself and see what you're missing out on.

