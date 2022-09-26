Can You Be-Leave It? New York Not Listed In Top 10 Foliage Destinations
With so many places to take in the beauty of fall in New York State, there's no way it didn't make the list! Or did it?
USA Today has officially released their yearly picks for the "10Best" destinations for fall foliage, just in time for the season! Their editors carefully selected a variety of locations across the U.S. and left it up to the readers to vote for their favorite.
The Top 10 includes picks from many different places. Pennsylvania was the only state listed twice, with others like Wisconsin and Vermont getting their yearly recognition. But what's most surprising... New York isn't on the list at all.
There are SO MANY places in New York State to enjoy watching fall foliage. Most people say that the beauty of fall is what makes this state so beautiful.
So how is it possible that New York was completely left off the list? Our state is home to the Adirondacks AND the Catskill Mountains. You can see all the amazing places to admire New York's changing leaves yourself by clicking here.
With New York State being absolutely snubbed, it now begs the question... who could have possibly been ranked higher?
This is what the Top 3 picks were...
3. Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania
2. Taos, New Mexico
1. Upper Peninsula, Michigan
Here's a full list of USA Today's Top 10Best Destinations for Fall Foliage...
1. Upper Peninsula - Michigan
2. Taos - New Mexico
3. Pocono Mountains - Pennsylvania
4. White Mountains - New Hampshire
5. Gatlinburg - Tennessee
6. Aspen - Colorado
7. Laurel Highlands - Pennsylvania
8. Ozark Mountain Region - Arkansas
9. Stowe - Vermont
10. Door County - Wisconsin
The good news is New York has gotten several shout-outs in the Top 10 for other categories like Resort Destinations and Haunted Hotels. Check them out for yourself!