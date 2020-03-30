Maciol Ordered To Release 11 Inmates From Oneida County Jail

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says at the Direction of the New York State Division of Parole, nearly a dozen inmates who were being held as parole violators were released from the County Jail.

Maciol says none of the 11 inmates who were released over the weekend were experiencing flu like symptoms.

He says there are no COVID-19 cases in the jail.

Of the 11 parole violators who were released, two of them are classified as sex offenders.

One was released with an electronic monitoring device.