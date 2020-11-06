Madison County Couple Allegedly Steals 5 Snowmobiles

A Madison County couple is in trouble with the law after they allegedly stole a total of 5 snowmobiles.

New York State Police say two snowmobile trailers and 5 snowmobiles were stolen from behind a business in the Town of Hamilton.

Officials say they discovered the two stolen trailers in two different locations in Chenango County. Troopers say both trailers were empty upon discovery. All told the stolen sleds and trailers were valued at approximately $100,000. Eventually, Troopers say they discovered three of the five snowmobiles at a private residence on State Route 23 in the Town of Plymouth.

State Police say their investigation led to the arrests of 27-year-old Brandon Ward of Brookfield and 24-year-old Realynn Schultz of Newport. Both individuals are facing charges of Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree, according to officials.

State Police say Ward was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail without bail and will appear in the Town of Hamilton Court on November 6th. Schultz was also arraigned and remanded to Madison County Jail. She will appear in the Town of Hamilton Court on November 6th.