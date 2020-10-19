Madison County Issues Citations For Violating Mask Order

The Madison County Health Department has issued its first two citations to area businesses for violating New York state’s face covering Executive Order.

Health Department officials say employees at Troyer’s Country Store in Cazenovia and Cone Masters in Munnsville were seen not wearing face masks when they were in contact with members of the pubic.

Each business was fined $500.

Meanwhile, the Health Department is reporting two potential public exposures in Madison County.

Officials say individuals with COVID-19 visited the Knotty Pine Diner in Wampsville on October 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and the Walmart in Oneida on October 11th from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

They were wearing masks.

Anyone who visited those locations during those dates and time should self-monitor for symptoms through October 25th.

The Madison County Health Department and SUNY Upstate will be host COVID-19 diagnostic testing on the following dates:

Thursday, October 22

Location: Cazenovia Library, Lower Back Parking Lot, Riverside Drive (off Mill Street)

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 29

Location: 138 North Court Street, Madison County Complex Parking Lot

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Appointments are necessary by calling (315) 464-2582.