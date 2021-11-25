Magical 40 Foot Holiday Tunnel Is One Of Dozens Of Events Happening At NY Parks
If you're looking to experience some holiday cheer, New York State Parks are the place to be this holiday season.
While some wait until after Thanksgiving to begin getting festive and into the holiday spirit, some were all to eager and already have. Regardless of which side of that you're on, there are a ton of things to do from one end of New York to the other. Governor Kathy Hochul recently spoke about the kickoff of the holidays in New York State Parks.
"Our Parks have something for everyone of every age to enjoy and as the State continues on the path to return to normalcy, the Magic of Lights Show is a perfect way to kick off the holiday season." - Governor Kathy Hochul
That Magic of Lights Show looks to be one of the more glamorous options you can check out in New York, but it is quite the drive to get there. If that doesn't bother you, head to Long Island and drive through a 40 foot long LED tunnel for some added holiday cheer. That isn't where they stop at Jones Beach, there are over 200 light displays on showcase over a 2.5 mile stretch of road.
Maybe Long Island is just a touch far, there is a holiday craft bazaar happening and that is only around an hour and a half from Central New York at Thacher Park. If you're interested, that is happening every weekend now through the end of December. These are only a few things. From a Holiday Bonanza happening in the Thousand Islands region of the Empire State, to a Jingle Falls walk happening in Western New York, there is a lot you could do.
To check out even more events, check out the New York State parks event calendar here.