If your daily commute involves driving on NY-26, listen up.

Starting September 18, you might have to find a new way to get to work.

The Deputy Commissioner of Oneida County Department of Public Works sent a letter informing municipalities that nearly 2 miles of road will be closed in parts of Vernon, Verona, and Westmoreland.

The closure impacts Town Line Road, or State Route 43, starting at the intersection of Ottman Road and Tilden Hill Road and ending at NY-26.

Courtesy Google Maps Courtesy Google Maps loading...

The deputy commissioner said in a statement it is "necessary" to close the road to public traffic "to facilitate the replacement of Structure C2-43" on Town Line Road.

The work cannot be properly conducted and completed unless the portion of highway described above is closed during the time such work is in progress.

The structure runs over the Mud Creek tributary and repairs concern a culvert replacement. You can read more information on the type of work needed via a specification book, which is 154 pages.

The closure has a tentative start date for next Wednesday, September 18, and construction is expected to last approximately 60 days.

Road work ahead sign against asphalt road Photo Credit - KaraGrubis/Thinkstock loading...

That means the road could tentatively reopen on Sunday, November 17.

Until then, motorists are encouraged to use the below detour:

Beginning at the intersection of Townline Road, and Ottman Road, traffic will proceed easterly on Ottman Road, then northerly on NY-26, a total distance of approximately 3.06 miles.

Construction will be helmed by Bothar Construction, LLC of Binghamton, and crews will barricade the affected portion of the road. The town put the project out for bid in February.

Below is the official release that was posted by the Town of Westmoreland.

Motorists are advised to set aside extra time should their commute involve the affected roads.

The department also thanks the community for their patience during this temporary road closure.

Get our free mobile app

Signs That an Unforgiving Winter Is in Store for New York Here's some of the superstitions that supposedly warn a harsh, snowy winter is on the horizon. Gallery Credit: Megan

People moving to NY from These States the Most New York's population is growing and people from these 10 states are moving here the most! Gallery Credit: Megan