New This Year! Your Kids Can Come Trick-or-Treat at This CNY Mall
Grab your bags and Halloween costumes! The kids now have yet another place to go trick-or-treating this year.
Sangertown Square is proud to announce a new spooky event coming to the mall for the Halloween season. "Malloween at the Square" is an evening of fun, music, and (of course) candy for the whole family.
All kids 12 and under are invited to dress up and join in on a variety of activities. They can participate in Halloween tic-tac-toe, a fall photo booth, and find candy at stores throughout the mall. What's best, it's all being held right at Center Court.
Though not all stores in the mall may be participating in the trick-or-treating, many of them are! Be sure to walk the kids all around Sangertown Square, but just don't be alarmed if some stores aren't offering candy out to the kids.
Malloween at the Square is going to take place on Saturday, October 22nd from 3pm-5pm. It's a free event for the family, so no need to worry about an admission charge of any sort.
You can stay updated on any future events going on at Sangertown Square by visiting their website or going to their Facebook page.