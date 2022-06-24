Look Familiar? Man Sought in Investigation at Sangertown Square Retailer

He is not facing any charges at this time, buy authorities are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with possibly thefts at a retailer inside Sangertown Square in New Hartford.

New Hartford Police have released a photo of a man they're trying to identify. On Facebook, police said it was in regard to an ongoing criminal investigation at Boscov's.

photo released by New Hartford Police Department on facebook photo released by New Hartford Police Department on facebook loading...

When captured on surveillance video, the man is seen wearing a Buffalo Bills cap and appears to have a mustache. His eyes are clearly seen, but part of his face is not visible because he is wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is encouraged to contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.

Additionally, those with information can share it with law enforcement anonymously by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from by local law enforcement. The reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]

