Look Familiar? Man Sought in Investigation at Sangertown Square Retailer
He is not facing any charges at this time, buy authorities are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with possibly thefts at a retailer inside Sangertown Square in New Hartford.
New Hartford Police have released a photo of a man they're trying to identify. On Facebook, police said it was in regard to an ongoing criminal investigation at Boscov's.
When captured on surveillance video, the man is seen wearing a Buffalo Bills cap and appears to have a mustache. His eyes are clearly seen, but part of his face is not visible because he is wearing a surgical mask.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is encouraged to contact the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111.
Additionally, those with information can share it with law enforcement anonymously by calling Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from by local law enforcement. The reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.]
