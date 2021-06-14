Man and Woman Arrested in Two Separate Domestic Related Incidents

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man and a woman in two separate domestic violence incidents over the weekend.

It is not common for the Sheriff's office to announce that a woman has been arrested for alleged domestic abuse, but it happened over the weekend. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced Sunday the arrest of Hannah Zawislak of Vernon.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Maciol says deputies were called to East Seneca Street for reports of a domestic incident. Police say an investigation revealed Zawislak punched the victim and allegedly broke several items belonging to the victim. Officials say as a result of the incident Zawislak was arrested and charged with Harassment in the 2nd degree and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

Another domestic arrest occurred on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 in the City of Rome. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies were called to a residence on Lawrence Street in the City of Rome for reports of a domestic assault complaint. Deputies say they arrested Marcus Randall for allegedly choking and kicking a victim during an argument at the home. Randall was charged with Harassment in the 2nd degree and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Aggravated Family Offense.

Both individuals were transported to the Oneida County Law Enforcement Building for arraignment and released on their own recognizance. It seems like every Monday we get additional domestic arrest notifications and this epidemic continues. If you have any issues with domestic violence you can call the Oneida County hotline at 315-797-7740. In Herkimer County domestic violence victims can call 315-866-0458.

