Man Arrested In Town Of Brookfield Break In
A Madison County man is facing charges following a burglary on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 38-years-old Fredrick Canfield allegedly forced entry into a home while in possession of a firearm and got into a physical altercation with the resident before stealing property and fleeing the scene.
Deputies say the victim had an order of protection against Canfield, prohibiting Canfield from having contact with the victim
After checking several locations in Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties, Canfield was found and arrested.
He's was charged with the following:
· Burglary 1st degree (1 count) – Class B Felony
· Criminal Contempt 1st degree (1 count) – Class E Felony
· Criminal Mischief 4th (4 counts) – Class A Misdemeanor
· Petit Larceny (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor
· Endangering the Welfare of a Child (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor
· Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor
· Harassment 2nd degree (1 count) – Violation
Canfield was transported to Madison County Cap Court for arraignment.
Following arraignment, he was sent to the Madison County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the New York State Police, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Park Police.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]