Man Arrested In Town Of Brookfield Break In

A Madison County man is facing charges following a burglary on Route 8 in the Town of Brookfield.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 38-years-old Fredrick Canfield allegedly forced entry into a home while in possession of a firearm and got into a physical altercation with the resident before stealing property and fleeing the scene.

Deputies say the victim had an order of protection against Canfield, prohibiting Canfield from having contact with the victim

After checking several locations in Madison, Chenango and Otsego counties, Canfield was found and arrested.

He's was charged with the following:

· Burglary 1st degree (1 count) – Class B Felony

· Criminal Contempt 1st degree (1 count) – Class E Felony

· Criminal Mischief 4th (4 counts) – Class A Misdemeanor

· Petit Larceny (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor

· Endangering the Welfare of a Child (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor

· Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (1 count) – Class A Misdemeanor

· Harassment 2nd degree (1 count) – Violation

Canfield was transported to Madison County Cap Court for arraignment.

Following arraignment, he was sent to the Madison County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the New York State Police, Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, and the New York State Park Police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Madison County Sheriff's Office. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- May 2022 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 05/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

Rupert Murdoch's Two NYC Condos On Sale For $78 Million Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch is selling his One Madison condominium in New York City's Flatiron District for $78 Million. You can buy the penthouse for $62 Million and the residence below for $16 million, or you can buy them both.