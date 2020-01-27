Man Charged With Killing Utica Teen Facing Additional Charge
The man accused of killing Bianca Devins of Utica last July is facing a new charge.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year old Brandon Clark was charged with promoting prison contraband after correction officers found a toothbrush in his cell with its end sharpened into a weapon.
Clark was arraigned today before Judge Michael Dwyer and sent back to the County jail.
His trial on a second-degree murder charge is scheduled to begin next month.