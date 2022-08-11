‘Traitor’ Fired From Car Dealership After Buying Vehicle From Another Dealership

When working for a specific company, there can be unspoken expectations that while employed you will not obtain goods or services from what can be viewed as a competitor.

One man took to Reddit explaining that he was given the heave ho from his workplace after he bought a bigger car for his family.

The man worked at a car dealership, but he wanted to buy a bigger car with his wife, and since his dealership didn't have one suitable at the time, he went somewhere else.

"Me and my wife recently bought a used car from somewhere else because we want to start a family and needed something bigger," he wrote via Reddit. "Unfortunately my dealership didn't have the car we wanted. We had the car for over a week with plenty of compliments from other employees."

At first everything was fine, until an unexpected call came letting him know he was being let go.

"I got off work at 5, drove home, and got a call from my boss," he continued. "Fired. One unhappy employee made a call to the owner, and I was done."

The man noted that his "4 years of hard work" was being "completely ignored."

"Maybe I'm the idiot for thinking that I could spend my wife and I's money how we wanted. Idk what to do," he stated. "I loved that job, it was perfect."

The man noted that he was more frustrated that the firing was over the phone and not face-to-face.

"I'm honestly heartbroken that they couldn't even talk to me in person. Just over the phone with no warning right after I left. Maybe I should have talked to them before we brought the car, but I didn't think it was necessary," he concluded. "If I am wrong in this situation, I understand. But I really don't know."

Users were outraged over the guys' firing, with many suggesting he seek legal advice.

"Don't consider yourself fired until you have received written notice of termination. In the meantime file for unemployment," one person wrote, while another commented: "Sounds like wrongful termination. You're not locked in to buy a car from a dealership just because you work there. They cannot hold someone else's free will to purchase elsewhere on their own time against them. Crazy."

Some users suggested he apply at the dealership he bought the new car from, but he stated he didn't want to as he "loved" his previous job and the relationships he thought he had built with his coworkers.