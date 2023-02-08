Florida Can Now Boast It Has More Employed People Than New York

And just like that, the state associated with having an overwhelming number of retirees can now boast that it has more employed persons than New York does.

That's right - the Sunshine State has actually passed New York in the number of workers that it has. Albeit by a small margin.

With so many New Yorkers moving to lower-tax states, it should come as no surprise that New York has been knocked off its employment throne - although it does come as a surprise that New York was edged out by Florida.

For the first time in more than 40 years, there are more jobs in Florida than there are in New York according to new data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the month of December 2022, Florida has 9.669 million employed persons while the number was 9.661 million in New York. Not a huge difference, but still.

New Yorkers aren't the only ones leaving for states with lower taxes. California, Massachusettes, and Illinois are also seeing large numbers of residents packing up and leaving for places like Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, and the Carolinas.

However, Florida is the state that has made out the best in acquiring new residents specifically from New York. In 2021, 61,728 New Yorkers moved to Florida and that number only grew in 2022 when a record number of 64,500 New Yorkers decided to call the Sunshine State home.

While Florida is seeing an economic boom, New York is lagging behind, a fact Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged when she said that it could take New York another four years for the economy in the state to return to what it was pre-pandemic.

