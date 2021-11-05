The questions are how did he get into the wall and why was he naked?

Syracuse Police had to rescue a naked man from inside of a wall of the Landmark Theatre Friday morning.

According to Syracuse.com, the man had been stuck there for days.

An employee at the Landmark heard the man calling for help at around 7:30 this morning and called 911.

The Theatre’s Executive Director, Mike Intaglietta, says the man had been seen walking around the theater earlier in the week and employees thought he had left the building.

Syracuse Deputy Fire Chief John Kane says the man apparently got into a crawl space in the building and hid there for two days.

Kane said the man eventually fell into a space in the wall of the men’s bathroom and became trapped.

Firefighters drilled a hole in the wall and used a fiber-optic camera to determine his exact location and how to best extricate him.

Crews were then able to free the individual after carefully cutting through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile.

Police says the 39-year man had no visible injuries and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for evaluation.

So far, no criminal charges have been filed against the man.

The 3,000 seat Landmark Theatre opened on February 18, 1928.

The Landmark was originally known as Loew's State Theater before being renamed the Landmark in 1974.

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The 2021 National Toy Hall Of Fame Inductees